3 injured after gunman opens fire in Idaho sheriff’s office before being fatally shot in standoff - East Idaho News

WALLACE (CNN) — A shooter armed with several guns opened fire in the lobby of an Idaho sheriff’s office and the street outside Friday, injuring three people before being killed in a standoff with law enforcement, the local sheriff said.

The suspected gunman fired shots at a pickup truck outside the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office in Wallace before entering the lobby and firing into the station toward the dispatch center, Shoshone County Sheriff William Eddy said at a news conference.

The shooting drew a massive police response, with a SWAT team and multiple agencies responding to the sheriff’s office at around 2:40 p.m. PT, the sheriff’s office said.

An officer-involved shooting followed, and the suspect was pronounced dead at 4:15 p.m., he said. No information was available on the suspect or their motive.

The injuries of the three people shot were described as minor, according to Eddy, who said two female victims in the pickup truck were shot in the leg and a deputy received a gunshot wound to the ear.

Police response after a standoff inside the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office. | Courtesy KXLY

Initial reports indicated the suspect may have gained access to the jail, Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said, which “ramped up” the response from law enforcement.

“This is a fairly significant event when you have a person that goes into a lobby of a sheriff’s office and starts a shootout,” he said.

The suspect appears to have stayed in the lobby and the people in the jail weren’t injured, Eddy said.

At least eight law enforcement agencies assisted the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, Eddy said. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the Coeur d’Alene Police Department will handle the criminal investigation while Idaho State Police will investigate the officer-involved shooting, he said.

Wallace, Idaho, is about 70 miles east of Spokane, Washington.

Wallace resident Julie Swindell-Ward told CNN affiliate KXLY she was in the grocery store across the street when she heard someone say something about a person with a gun at the sheriff’s department.

“I walked out to the parking lot, I see sheriff’s cars, lights coming down,” she told the affiliate. “And then as I’m approaching my car, I heard gunshots.”

It was a surprising thing to witness in such a small town, especially on a quiet Friday, she said.