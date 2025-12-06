6A: State champion Rigby leads area selections with five first-teamers, Madison places three - East Idaho News

6A: State champion Rigby leads area selections with five first-teamers, Madison places threePublished at
State 6A champion Rigby landed five players on the All-State first team, led by running back Amani Morel, who earned a first-team nod for the third time, and second with the Trojans.
Morel ran for 1,106 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also had 23 receptions and a receiving TD.
Rigby’s running game was sparked by its offensive line, which didn’t go unnoticed, as linemen Cache Williams and Donovin Jara each were selected to the first team.
Defensively, the Trojans’ Boston Balsmeier at defensive line, and defensive back Cannon Korth, each were selected to the first team.
Korth, who also played receiver, finished with four interceptions.
Cache Summers of Madison, who averaged 10.7 tackles and came up with five interceptions, was named to the first team as a linebacker.
Madison special teamers Braysen Stoddard averaged 42.5 yards per punt, were also named to the first team.
Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by a vote of the state’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.
6A ALL-IDAHO FOOTBALL
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hudson Lewis, Timberline
COACH OF THE YEAR: Ian Smart, Timberline
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Jack Brant, Timberline
RB: Amani Morel, Rigby
RB: Noah Burnham, Eagle
WR: Rasean Jones, Rocky Mountain
WR: Quincey Clay, Capital
TE: Ryan Brekke, Owyhee
OL: Jax Tanner, Rocky Mountain
OL: Donovin Jara, Rigby
OL: Cache Williams, Rigby
OL: Kingston Critchfield, Eagle
OL: Andrew Price, Timberline
K: Braysen Stoddard, Madison
DEFENSE
DL: Rowan Rupp, Rocky Mountain
DL: Boston Balsmeier, Rigby
DL: Riggins Stoor, Mountain View
DL: Jeremiah Minnett, Eagle
LB: Drew Holman, Middleton
LB: Cache Summers, Madison
LB: Nash O’Kelley, Timberline
DB: Cannon Korth, Rigby
DB: Logan Haustveit, Owyhee
DB: Rasean Jones, Rocky Mountain
DB: Zayah Wright, Eagle
P: Jackson Cordero, Madison
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Jacob Flowers, Rigby
RB: Jake Perez, Middleton
RB: Oakley Baxter, Rocky Mountain
WR: Elliot Schrack, Capital
WR: Daysen Boltz, Meridian
WR: Evan Freeman, Rigby
OL: Carter Apelu, Madison
OL: Dakota Alsup, Rocky Mountain
OL: Lincoln Snow, Rocky Mountain
OL: Mason Perkins, Owyeee
OL: David Scott, Coeur d’Alene
K: Sawyer McClinden, Rocky Mountain
Defense
DL: BillGates Mutua, Mountain View
DL: Mason McKenna, Borah
DL: Mateo Rhea, Coeur d’Alene
DL: David Foremaster, Rocky Mountain
LB: Ian Dahlin, Coeur d’Alene
LB: DJ Bourdrero, Rigby
LB: Luke Mikita, Eagle
DB: George Mitchell, Coeur d’Alene
DB: Braden Gaustad, Meridian
DB: Austin Engroff, Timberline
DB: Corbin Hedgecoth, Mountain View
P: Brody Munson, Mountain View