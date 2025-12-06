6A: State champion Rigby leads area selections with five first-teamers, Madison places three - East Idaho News

State 6A champion Rigby landed five players on the All-State first team, led by running back Amani Morel, who earned a first-team nod for the third time, and second with the Trojans.

Morel ran for 1,106 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also had 23 receptions and a receiving TD.

Rigby’s running game was sparked by its offensive line, which didn’t go unnoticed, as linemen Cache Williams and Donovin Jara each were selected to the first team.

Defensively, the Trojans’ Boston Balsmeier at defensive line, and defensive back Cannon Korth, each were selected to the first team.

Korth, who also played receiver, finished with four interceptions.

Cache Summers of Madison, who averaged 10.7 tackles and came up with five interceptions, was named to the first team as a linebacker.

Madison special teamers Braysen Stoddard averaged 42.5 yards per punt, were also named to the first team.

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by a vote of the state’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.

6A ALL-IDAHO FOOTBALL

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hudson Lewis, Timberline

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ian Smart, Timberline

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Jack Brant, Timberline

RB: Amani Morel, Rigby

RB: Noah Burnham, Eagle

WR: Rasean Jones, Rocky Mountain

WR: Quincey Clay, Capital

TE: Ryan Brekke, Owyhee

OL: Jax Tanner, Rocky Mountain

OL: Donovin Jara, Rigby

OL: Cache Williams, Rigby

OL: Kingston Critchfield, Eagle

OL: Andrew Price, Timberline

K: Braysen Stoddard, Madison

Rigby’s Cannon Korth was named first-team All-State defensive back. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

DEFENSE

DL: Rowan Rupp, Rocky Mountain

DL: Boston Balsmeier, Rigby

DL: Riggins Stoor, Mountain View

DL: Jeremiah Minnett, Eagle

LB: Drew Holman, Middleton

LB: Cache Summers, Madison

LB: Nash O’Kelley, Timberline

DB: Cannon Korth, Rigby

DB: Logan Haustveit, Owyhee

DB: Rasean Jones, Rocky Mountain

DB: Zayah Wright, Eagle

P: Jackson Cordero, Madison

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Jacob Flowers, Rigby

RB: Jake Perez, Middleton

RB: Oakley Baxter, Rocky Mountain

WR: Elliot Schrack, Capital

WR: Daysen Boltz, Meridian

WR: Evan Freeman, Rigby

OL: Carter Apelu, Madison

OL: Dakota Alsup, Rocky Mountain

OL: Lincoln Snow, Rocky Mountain

OL: Mason Perkins, Owyeee

OL: David Scott, Coeur d’Alene

K: Sawyer McClinden, Rocky Mountain

Defense

DL: BillGates Mutua, Mountain View

DL: Mason McKenna, Borah

DL: Mateo Rhea, Coeur d’Alene

DL: David Foremaster, Rocky Mountain

LB: Ian Dahlin, Coeur d’Alene

LB: DJ Bourdrero, Rigby

LB: Luke Mikita, Eagle

DB: George Mitchell, Coeur d’Alene

DB: Braden Gaustad, Meridian

DB: Austin Engroff, Timberline

DB: Corbin Hedgecoth, Mountain View

P: Brody Munson, Mountain View