A beloved wrestling coach gets surprise from a Secret Santa as he's walking into cancer treatment - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

James and his wife, Misti, moved to Grace in 2018 and quickly became an integral part of the school district. Both are teachers, and together they have played a major role in shaping the lives of countless students.

James is the high school’s head wrestling coach, while Misti coaches wrestling at the junior high and leads the high school girls wrestling team.

The couple is known for their selflessness, always willing to give their time and energy to help students reach their potential — both on and off the mat.

Three years ago, James was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The disease quickly metastasized to his spine, leading to extensive radiation and chemotherapy treatments. Last spring, James was declared in remission, but the relief was short-lived. Doctors later discovered his cancer markers were rising again, prompting him to seek specialized care at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Further testing revealed the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes.

James and Misti are parents to three children. One is still at home attending high school, while the other two are serving LDS missions. Despite their own challenges, the couple has never stopped serving others and has never asked for help themselves.

A Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise James with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above.