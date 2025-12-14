A meaningful journey - East Idaho News

President Thomas S. Monson’s words, “Aim high. It is better to aim for the stars and drag your feet in the treetops than to aim for the treetops and drag your feet in the mud,” remind us that the direction of our dreams matters just as much as the effort we give. When we set our sights on lofty, righteous goals, we elevate our lives — spiritually, emotionally, and morally. God did not send us here to live small or settle for mediocrity. He invites us to become like Him — to strive for excellence, to stretch beyond comfort, and to reach for eternal truths that lift us above the ordinary.

Spiritually, aiming high means trusting that with God’s help, we can become more than we ever imagined. It’s an act of faith to set our eyes on heaven, to pursue goodness and growth even when the path feels steep. The Savior’s life is the ultimate example of aiming high—He lived perfectly, loved endlessly, and gave all so that we might rise above sin and sorrow. When we follow Him, our vision clears, and our hearts gain the courage to dream bigger and live better.

In our everyday lives, this principle encourages us to bring divine purpose into everything we do—our work, our relationships, our service, and our goals. Even when we fall short, the effort of reaching upward refines us and fills our journey with meaning. It is far better to fall short of something celestial than to succeed at something shallow. When we aim high—with faith, humility, and perseverance—we align our ambitions with God’s vision for us and find ourselves lifted closer to heaven, one small but faithful step at a time.

—

