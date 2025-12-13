A Secret Santa brings big Christmas surprise to young woman raising her siblings - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Raised by her grandmother, Lili learned early what it meant to be kind, selfless, and resilient. Her grandmother wasn’t just her guardian — she was her teacher, her role model, and the steady foundation for Lili and her three siblings. Even while managing serious health challenges of her own, including an arachnoid cyst on her brain that causes seizures, Lili pushed forward with determination and hope.

She enrolled at beauty school, excited to build a future through cosmetology and begin a career she was passionate about. But that hope was shaken when her grandmother lost her battle with cancer. The loss devastated the family, and for Lili, it marked the beginning of a new and difficult chapter.

With her grandmother gone — the sole provider for the household — Lili suddenly found herself stepping into a role she never expected. She began working to keep the family afloat while also caring for her three younger siblings, all while navigating grief, financial instability, and her ongoing health concerns.

Secret Santa heard about Lili and asked the East Idaho News elves to pay her a visit. Check out the video in the player above!