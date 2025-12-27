A Secret Santa brings hope to father recovering from devastating motorcycle crash - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Logan, a hardworking husband and dad, was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle in July. The crash left him with catastrophic injuries. He was rushed to EIRMC, where doctors sedated him to reset his lower leg and restore blood flow to his foot. What followed was a cascade of medical emergencies: a broken neck, a tibia shattered into multiple pieces with an open fracture, and a fractured fibula.

He was airlifted to the University of Utah for emergency surgery. There, doctors discovered even more damage — a broken ankle, heel, and foot on his left side, along with significant injuries to his hamstring and MCL in his right leg.

Logan has been unable to work since the crash. Before the crash, he worked two jobs — farming with his brother and welding — to support his wife and four children.

Travel for medical care has added another heavy burden. Every follow-up appointment requires a trip back to the University of Utah. The shocks on Logan’s Suburban failed months ago, leaving him unable to drive it comfortably. Instead, he has relied on his father’s vehicle to make the long trip.

In October, Logan lost his mother to a sudden heart attack. Then in November, during yet another surgery for Logan in Utah, his wife began experiencing severe pain. Doctors determined her appendix had ruptured. She ended up requiring emergency surgery the same day.

Secret Santa heard about Logan and asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise him. Check out the video in the player above!