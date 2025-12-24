A Secret Santa brings unexpected gift to mom grieving loss of her teenage son - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

The Ward family is facing an unimaginable loss following the death of their 17-year-old son, Spencer, a few weeks ago.

Spencer, a high school senior, was kind, genuine, and endlessly supportive of others. Friends say he was the type of person who constantly looked for ways to lift people up. In addition to excelling academically, Spencer was working toward earning his STEM associate degree alongside his high school diploma.

Stephanie Ward, Spencer’s mom, is now navigating the heartbreak of burying her son while also trying to keep the family’s small business running alongside her husband, Shane.

A local Secret Santa heard the family could use some help this Christmas and asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Stephanie a visit. Check out the surprise in the video player above.