A Secret Santa helps restore hearing and eyesight for woman facing years of medical hardship - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

For Kathryn, the last several years have been defined by hardship and healing.

After surviving a severe auto crash that left her with a brain injury, she has continued to face one medical setback after another. She recently underwent knee replacement surgery, only to develop dangerous blood clots in her lungs. The medication used to dissolve those clots caused her kidneys to fail, and she spent several weeks on dialysis before her kidney function finally returned.

Despite her determination, the lingering effects have taken a toll. Kathryn’s hearing aids stopped working, and replacing them has been financially out of reach. She also needs an eye exam and corrective lenses to improve her vision — essential tools for her daily life and her volunteer work.

In recent weeks, Kathryn has finally been well enough to return to volunteering one day a week at the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center, a place where she has long offered her time and compassion.

A Secret Santa heard about Kathryn and asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise her with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above!