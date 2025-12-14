Adoptions for cats and dogs over 7 months old are half price at local shelter through Christmas Eve - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Through December 24, you can add a cat or dog over seven months old to your family for half the regular adoption price, thanks to the generosity of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

The group is covering 50% of the adoption cost for all eligible pets. During the promotion, residents can adopt a cat for $17.50 or a dog for $65. Every adoption includes vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, a microchip for permanent identification, a license, and a collar — a total value of about $300.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter for making this promotion possible,” said Sarah Moore, Administrative Assistant at Pocatello Animal Services. “We have many wonderful cats and dogs who have been waiting for so long, and our biggest wish is to see them home for the holidays. This support will hopefully give them a boost to finally be a part of a family.”

To view adoptable pets, click here. You can also call Pocatello Animal Services at (208) 234-6156.

The Pocatello Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.