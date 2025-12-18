Adventure has no age limit: Homestead residents ride Jackson Hole’s iconic Aerial Tram - East Idaho News

Residents from The Homestead Senior Living experienced an unforgettable adventure last week as they traveled to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for a breathtaking ride on the iconic Aerial Tram — ascending 4,139 vertical feet to the summit of Rendezvous Mountain.

The group set out, excited for a day filled with fresh mountain air, sweeping views, and a touch of high-altitude thrill. As the tram climbed toward the 10,450-foot peak, residents gazed out over dramatic vistas of the Tetons, Snake River Valley, and surrounding wilderness. For many, it was their first time on the famous “Big Red” tram.

“We wanted to give our residents an experience they would truly remember,” said a Homestead activity coordinator. “Seeing their faces light up as we reached the top of the mountain made every moment worth it.”

Once at the summit, residents explored the mountain’s scenic overlooks, snapped photos of the expansive skyline, and enjoyed the crisp alpine breeze. Some warmed up with a cup of cocoa while others marveled at how small the world looked from so high above.

“It was absolutely stunning,” said one resident. “I never thought I’d be able to make it to the top of a mountain again in my lifetime—but today, I did.”

The outing is part of The Homestead Senior Living’s ongoing commitment to providing meaningful, adventurous, and memory-rich experiences for its residents. Staff members emphasized that excursions like this help residents stay active, engaged, and connected to the beauty of the region.

As the tram descended back into Teton Village, the group was filled with stories, laughter, and a renewed sense of wonder—proof that adventure has no age limit.