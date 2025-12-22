After years of giving back, local family surprised with new chimney from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Mindy and Travis have spent years quietly giving back to their community, never expecting recognition or help in return.

Whether it’s hauling items to the dump, clearing fallen trees after storms, or helping elderly neighbors with projects they can no longer manage on their own, the couple is often among the first to step in when someone needs a hand. Their generosity extends beyond neighbors and friends. Two years ago, Mindy and Travis welcomed their two nephews into their home and have since been raising them as their own.

But while they’ve been focused on helping others, the family has faced mounting challenges of their own.

For several years, Mindy and Travis have been trying to remodel their aging kitchen. Progress has been slow, and at one point the family went months without a working oven after it broke down. Each time they begin saving money for repairs, another urgent expense seems to arise.

Recently, their truck broke down, forcing them to purchase a different vehicle. More concerning is the condition of their chimney, which has deteriorated to the point that it needs to be replaced. The fireplace is the family’s primary source of heat, but because the chimney is unsafe, they’ve had to rely on space heaters to keep their home warm — an expensive solution as winter sets in.

An estimate to replace the chimney came in at around $10,000, a cost that feels out of reach for the family.

Unbeknownst to Mindy and Travis, their selfless actions have not gone unnoticed. A Secret Santa has stepped forward and asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise them with an early Christmas gift.

