Alert issued for missing man who has dementia and requires medication - East Idaho News

Alert issued for missing man who has dementia and requires medication

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Paul Eldridge Jr
POCATELLO — Idaho State Police have issued an endangered missing person alert for a 61-year-old man missing from Pocatello.

Paul Eldridge Jr. is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs around 170 lbs., has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Eldridge’s last location was the Gateway Transitional Care Center in Pocatello at 6:20 p.m. on Monday. He has dementia and requires medication.

If you have any information on Eldridge’s whereabouts, contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.

