Ammon man charged with voyeurism after posting explicit images of victim to social media - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After allegedly posting explicit images of his ex on social media, an Ammon man is facing a felony voyeurism charge after she reported the incident to police.

Ramon Castillo Rincon, 30, has been charged with one felony count of video voyeurism.

According to court documents, on Christmas Eve, an officer with the Idaho Falls Police Department was dispatched to a residence after a report of harassment was submitted.

The victim had told the officer that Rincon had been texting and calling her and had been sending explicit or intimate photos of her to others. The victim also reported that Rincon had made threats against her.

When speaking with the officer, the victim said Rincon was her ex and shared a recorded conversation between the two of them.

The document states that Rincon had told the victim he was sending sexual photos of her to other people to humiliate and degrade her for being in a relationship with another person.

The officer documented several message threads on the victim’s phone from people who had reached out to notify her about sexual photos being posted online or sent to them by Rincon.

Officers went to Rincon’s residence in Ammon and spoke with him about the events that had occurred.

Rincon said that he had been drinking earlier in the day and hadn’t slept, causing his memory to become blurry.

The document states officers placed Rincon under arrest and asked where his phone was. Rincon had a family member retrieve it for the officers.

The officer reported that the phone contained screenshots of the conversations he had sent to other people, which also included images of the victim.

The phone was seized as evidence, and Rincon was transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

While in jail, the document states that Rincon was read his Miranda rights and told officers he knew what he had done was wrong and that he was willing to take responsibility for his actions.

Though Rincon has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, he faces a possible prison sentence of up to five years and/or a fine of up to $5,000.