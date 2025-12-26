 Arizona man arrested in investigation of alleged child enticment over the internet - East Idaho News
Watch Secret Santa videos here
Rigby

Arizona man arrested in investigation of alleged child enticment over the internet

  Published at
Daniel V. Ramirez

Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Ahren Neil Heineman | Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Ahren Neil Heineman | Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

RIGBY — An Arizona man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into allegations that he had inappropriate conversations with a minor over the internet.

According to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ahren Neil Heinman, 29, of Arizona City, Arizona, was the suspect in an investigation into a case involving child enticement.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office, along with assistance from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, aided in Heinman’s arrest on Dec. 23.

The release states Heinman is being held at the Pinal County, Arizona, Detention Center, with charges pending, but on an Idaho warrant.

His bail has been set at $100,000.

No further information is being released at this time.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION