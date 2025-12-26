Arizona man arrested in investigation of alleged child enticment over the internet - East Idaho News

RIGBY — An Arizona man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into allegations that he had inappropriate conversations with a minor over the internet.

According to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ahren Neil Heinman, 29, of Arizona City, Arizona, was the suspect in an investigation into a case involving child enticement.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office, along with assistance from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, aided in Heinman’s arrest on Dec. 23.

The release states Heinman is being held at the Pinal County, Arizona, Detention Center, with charges pending, but on an Idaho warrant.

His bail has been set at $100,000.

No further information is being released at this time.