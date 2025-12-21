Avalanche warning in effect for Island Park, surrounding communities - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK – An avalanche warning is in effect for Island Park, West Yellowstone and surrounding communities.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center in Bozeman, Montana issued the warning a little after 6 a.m. Sunday. It remains in effect until Monday at 5:30 a.m.

During this time, officials say avalanche danger “is high on all slopes.”

“Natural and human triggered slides are very likely,” the warning says. “Heavy snowfall on a snowpack with unstable weak layers will make human triggered avalanches very likely.”

Officials say avalanches can be triggered from flat terrain and they are urging backcountry travelers to stay away from steep slopes and the bottom of steep slopes.

“Steep slopes can avalanche far above and run into lower angled terrain,” officials say.

Similar avalanche danger may exist outside the area. For additional information, visit the avalanche center’s website. You can also click here.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a winter weather advisory for the same area. It went into effect Sunday at 2 a.m. and will remain in effect until 11 a.m. on Monday.

For a complete seven-day forecast in your area, visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page. The latest road conditions and closures are listed here.