Bannock County residents asked to report wind storm damage - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Bannock County.

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is encouraging residents to report damages from last week’s severe wind storms to help future mitigation efforts.

Residents are asked to download the new Public Safety App and use the “Report Damage” tab to document any destruction to their property caused by the strong winds.

Information shared through the app will help officials assess damage and determine the overall impacts of the recent storm. Working closely with the National Weather Service and Idaho Power, Bannock County OEM will use community reports to plan mitigation projects to prevent further damage in the future. It will also help strengthen future emergency response and recovery efforts.

Bannock County OEM wants residents to know that the information they share on the app may be shared with local, county, and state agencies. These reports play a key role in strengthening partnerships and enhancing preparedness countywide.

Residents can get the app by visiting the Bannock County website, selecting Departments, and navigating to Emergency Management. At the bottom of the page, click “Get the Bannock County Public Safety App” to download and begin reporting damage.

The Bannock County Office of Emergency Management appreciates the public’s help in keeping the community safe and resilient.