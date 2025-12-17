Bear Lake Middle School library hits the jackpot for reading - East Idaho News

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake Middle School’s library got a holiday surprise that didn’t require scratching a ticket — it won the Idaho Lottery.

Just in time for Christmas, the Idaho Lottery’s Classroom Wish List Grant selected Bear Lake Middle School as its November recipient, delivering boxes of new books and library upgrades this week.

“How many people can say they won the lottery?” joked BLMS librarian Daniel Bishop. “And to win at Christmas is even better.”

The Classroom Wish List is a monthly “Do Good” program run by the Idaho Lottery that helps teachers and librarians turn classroom dreams into reality. Educators across the state can submit requests for anything from books and supplies to furniture and learning tools. Each month, up to $10,000 is awarded and shared among multiple classrooms.

At BLMS, the wish list focused on creating a cozier, more inviting space for students.

Bear Lake Middle School

“We wished for a couple of beanbag chairs, cool reading lamps, some displays, shelves and book protectors,” Bishop said. “But mostly, we wished for books — and here they are!”

The delivery transformed the library into a space that’s part reading room, part holiday miracle, just in time for students to curl up with a good book before winter break.

And for educators hoping for their own lucky break, Bishop has some advice.

“Librarians and teachers, you could buy a lottery ticket,” he said, “but your odds are better submitting a Classroom Wish List application.”

The Idaho Lottery holds a Classroom Wish List grant drawing every month, and every Idaho school and classroom is eligible to apply — no lucky numbers required.