Burley Lions Club installs new $60,000 playground at Riverfront Park - East Idaho News

BURLEY (KIVI) — The Burley Lions Club has installed new playground equipment worth $60,000 at Riverfront Park’s Spudman Park kids’ area, replacing aging metal structures that had served the community for years.

“Our goal was to make it a little more exciting and a little bit more fitting for all that goes on down here,” Wesley Dalton said.

Dalton serves as president of the Burley Lions Club, which funded the project through fundraising efforts as a major partner in the Spudman Triathlon.

Riverfront Park serves as the heart of Burley, featuring a golf course, marina, and open riverside park space. The park hosts major events like Wake in the Snake and the Spudman Triathlon, but its playground had been in serious need of replacement.

“Our previous playground – old material – old metal, and it served its purpose for a long time, and we knew we needed to replace it with something new … to really spark this area which is what we like to call our crowned jewel of Burley,” city employee Brent Carver said.

For Dalton, who has five children, the new playground represents a major improvement for the community.

“They get bored with just one old metal slide and one old metal jungle-gym and so I’m so excited for them to see this,” Dalton said. “It makes me feel excited to be a part of this club and to have the opportunity to share that with my family — and not just my family — but the families of Burley who are going to come and love this.”

While the playground equipment is installed, the park isn’t quite open yet.

The city plans to install temporary bark around the new playground, replacing it with a rubberized bark mat in the spring. Crews are also working on laying out new ADA sidewalks and landscaping.

A grand opening ribbon cutting will take place in the summer as part of the opening ceremonies of the 40th annual Spudman Triathlon. However, the new playground will be open to the public much sooner.

“Once the city says it’s ready and suitable for anybody in the community to use…it’s open,” Dalton said. “So that’s totally up to them and when they feel comfortable opening it, but our celebration will be in July,”