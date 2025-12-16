Business general manager guilty of grand theft, income tax evasion - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from

BOISE — A Post Falls woman who embezzled money from her workplace and failed to report it on her taxes is serving prison time and must pay restitution.

Savannah Green pled guilty to charges of grand theft, income tax evasion, and perjury in the Kootenai County District Court. Green received a ten-year prison sentence, consisting of two years determinate and eight years indeterminate. However, the Court retained jurisdiction for one year. After the program’s completion, the Court will determine if she’ll continue to serve her sentence or receive probation. The Court also ordered her to pay restitution of more than $3,900 to the Idaho State Tax Commission and over $90,200 to her former employer.

While working as a general manager in 2022 and 2023, Green exploited her position to embezzle money from her employer. She stole cash, misused a company credit card, and created a fictitious loan account under a fake name to issue checks to herself. She also wrote a check to purchase a $32,500 ATV. Green concealed her illegal activities during this time.

According to the Tax Commission, Green willfully evaded Idaho income tax for the years 2022 and 2023. She underreported her income by failing to report more than $84,600 in embezzled income.

“Taxpayers are obligated under the law to report all income sources, even illegal ones,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “Intentionally hiding or manipulating income information on a tax return is fraud.”

The Tax Commission discovers tax crime by routinely analyzing tax returns, conducting tax audits, and through tips from law enforcement, other state agencies, and the public.

To report tax crime, email the Tax Commission’s fraud unit at fraud@tax.idaho.gov or complete the online fraud referral form at tax.idaho.gov/fraud. You can choose to remain anonymous.