Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leader Jeffrey R. Holland hospitalized - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday that President Jeffrey R. Holland, the leader of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is in the hospital.

“President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is currently hospitalized for treatment related to ongoing health complications. He is receiving expert care and is with loved ones during this Christmas holiday,” the church said in a statement. “President Holland and his family express gratitude for the many prayers offered on his behalf and extend greetings of faith and peace during this season that commemorates the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ.”

Holland, 84, is one of the church’s most widely recognized leaders. Before becoming an apostle in 1994, he served as president of Brigham Young University from 1980 to 1989 and later as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

In recent years, Holland has faced multiple health challenges, including hospitalizations and periods of limited public activity. The church did not provide additional details about his current condition.