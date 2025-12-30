College grad devastated after U-haul stolen while passing through Salt Lake City - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — A college graduate from Colorado is devastated after all of her belongings were stolen while she was staying at a hotel in Salt Lake City.

Nicole Cleveland, 22, was traveling to Northern California to start a new chapter of her life after getting engaged and graduating from Colorado State University. With help from her grandpa, she packed up everything she owned into a U-Haul trailer and they headed out on the open road.

“I’ve such a good mindset of a fresh start and I get to get a really good job and I got a really good place to go to,” Cleveland said.

She and her grandfather stayed at the Best Western Plus Airport Inn on Saturday night as a halfway point on their trek to California. But the next morning, Cleveland’s U-Haul was nowhere to be found.

Police are looking for a white pickup truck that stole a U-Haul from a parking lot in Salt Lake City. | Courtesy Salt Lake police

“In that moment our stomachs just sunk,” she recalled. “I can’t believe that somebody would even do that. I couldn’t even fathom that that would happen.”

Inside the trailer was everything she owned: her laptop, TV, several other electronics, kitchen appliances, bedding, decor, snowboards, camping gear, fishing poles and all her dog’s stuff. In total, she estimates all of her belongings were worth about $20,000.

“Everything I’ve ever collected was in that U-Haul,” she said.

Cleveland reported the theft to police and is hoping she can get justice for the devastating loss.

“I hope that guy feels a little bit remorseful for taking everything I had,” she said.

Surveillance video at the hotel shows a driver in a white pickup truck pulling into the hotel parking lot, attaching the U-Haul to their truck, and driving off. Salt Lake police said it appears the suspect vehicle is a white Sierra GMC pickup. Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is encouraged to call the police department.

Cleveland’s aunt created an online fundraiser for her to help her replace some of the things she lost. As of Tuesday morning, more than $5,000 had already been donated to Cleveland.