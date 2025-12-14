Community invited to annual Messiah Sing-In - East Idaho News

AMMON – The East Idaho Messiah Sing-In, directed by Donna Howard, is coming to Thunder Ridge High School.

The annual event will be performed on Sunday, December 21, at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at 4941 East First Street in Ammon. This event is sponsored by Ammon Arts, The Langston Family Foundation, and Harmony Counseling Services. All are invited to attend and participate in this non-denominational celebration of Christmas.

Performers will include a full choir and orchestra, as well as several talented soloists. This year’s soloists include Adam Shapiro, Dalton Kohler, Owen Shelly, Josh Chandler, Jessica Harwood, Sarah Beuhler, Danyelle Bankhead, Emma Hale, Jean-Michel Knickerbocker, Shay Benson Traue, Nykele Shapiro, Karin Dance, Matthew Gardner, and Jonathan Rose.

Audience members should consider bringing their Handel’s Messiah books to the performance so they can sing along with the choir numbers. Specifically, the audience will be invited to sing-along with the songs, “And The Glory of the Lord,” “And He Shall Purify,” “For Unto Us a Child is Born,” “Glory to God,” the “Hallelujah Chorus,” and to conclude the program, “Worthy is the Lamb that was Slain.”

Admission is free, but audience members are asked to bring nonperishable food items for donation to the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls.