Community invited to Christmas Eve celebration at local church - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Trinity Episcopal Church in Pocatello invites the community to its celebration of Jesus’s birth.

The service will be held at the church at 248 North Arthur Avenue on Christmas Eve. It will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The evening will begin with a selection of traditional music performed by Trinity’s choir and by supplemental musicians from the community. The Eucharist service will begin at 9 p.m. with a lighting of the Advent Wreath.

Luke’s nativity story will be read and there will be carol singing. Candlelight will come into play during “Silent Night.”

All are welcome to attend this very special service.