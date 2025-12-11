COURTROOM INSIDER | Elizabeth Smart and dealing with trauma, challenges and life's 'detours' - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Elizabeth Smart and dealing with trauma, challenges and life’s ‘detours’Published at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Elizabeth Smart joins Nate Eaton to talk about ways to nativate trauma, challenges and “detours” in our lives.
She discusses whether she wants to ever confront her abductors, how she learned her father was gay and how their relationship changed, ways she learned to embrace change and so much more.
Elizabeth’s new book “Detours” comes out next week, but you’ll get a preview tonight as she shares why the message is for everyone.
