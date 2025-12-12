 COURTROOM INSIDER | Journalist Dave Cawley and the case of Susan Powell - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Journalist Dave Cawley and the case of Susan Powell

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Susan Powell disappeared from her Utah home 16 years ago this month. She is presumed dead, her body has never been found and many questions remain about the case.

KSL Podcasts host Dave Cawley likely knows more about the case than anyone else. He spent years working on and producing the award-winning podcast “COLD” focusing on every aspect of the case.

Dave joins Nate to talk about new developments and share his thoughts on the investigation.

Watch in the video player above.

