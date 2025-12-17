Deputies on scene of 'critical incident,' part of County Line Road closed - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Deputies are currently on the scene of a “critical incident” on North County Line Road between 95th E. (4300 E. in Jefferson County) and 85th East (4200 East in Jefferson County).

The mile stretch of road is closed while Bonneville County Sheriff deputies investigates.

“The scene is secure and there is no danger to the public,” said Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Further details will be released later this morning.

