District 91 alerts parents after sex offender raises safety concerns, police now investigating - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls School District 91 is alerting parents and guardians after police raised concerns about student safety involving a registered sex offender in a residential area of the city.

In a letter sent to families, the district said it received a notice from the Idaho Falls Police Department on Tuesday evening regarding an individual on the sex offender registry who reportedly made comments about observing children in their neighborhood.

According to the district, the area of concern is north of Broadway Street and south of Grandview Drive, between Skyline Drive and Bellin Road.

Police are investigating the situation, and the school district said it is sharing the information as a precaution while reminding families to review safety practices with students.

District officials said parents are welcome to drive their children to school.

For students who continue to ride the bus, D91 administrators will monitor bus stops in the affected area during the morning and afternoon for the remainder of the week.

The district is also encouraging families and neighbors to work together to take additional precautions during the upcoming school break. Families are urged to talk with students about personal safety, especially during non-school hours and on weekends. Safety reminders included walking in groups or pairs when possible, staying alert to surroundings, and not speaking with or following adults they do not know.

The district also advised parents and students to report suspicious activity near schools, bus stops, or neighborhoods by calling 911. Police recommend noting details such as a suspect’s physical description, clothing, distinguishing features, and any vehicle information, including license plate number, make, model, color, and identifying marks.

“Student safety is always our top priority,” the district said, adding that it is working closely with the Idaho Falls Police Department to respond to concerns and keep families informed.