Driver hospitalized after snowy roads lead to two-vehicle crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at around 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27 during a snowstorm in Bonneville County.

The crash happened on Interstate 15 at mile marker 122, according to an ISP news release.

A 2016 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on I-15. A 2022 Ford F150 was traveling south on I-15. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 32-year-old man from Idaho Falls, lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered roads, crossed the median, and struck the Ford F150, according to the release.

The driver of the Ford, a 54-year-old woman from Twin Falls, was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet was not transported. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The southbound lanes of I-15 were blocked for approximately one and a half hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene. The lanes have re-opened.

Idaho State Police encourages drivers to remain cautious when driving on roads covered by snow or slush by reducing speed and increasing following distance.