Early-morning fire engulfs pallet pile, wood at Idaho Falls landfill - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire at the Hatch Pit landfill early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched at approximately 2:45 a.m. after receiving reports of flames reaching nearly 20 feet high at the site near East 33rd North and Recycle Road.

When firefighters arrived, they determined the fire was burning in a large pile of pallets and wood, not in the active trash pit.

Officials say the burning pile covers roughly one acre and stands about 10 to 12 feet tall. Beneath the pile is a layer of chipped wood, known as duff, estimated to be 2 to 4 feet deep, according to a news release. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Fire crews are working alongside landfill personnel to keep the fire contained to a single pile. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with five units and a battalion chief. Mutual aid was provided by one engine each from Ucon Fire and Bonneville County Fire.

Crews remained on scene Sunday morning, focusing on preventing the fire from spreading through the duff layer or igniting nearby areas.

Fire officials said additional updates will be released as more information becomes available.