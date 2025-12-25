Emmy gets the scoop from Santa Claus and the Grinch in this classic 7 Questions interview - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Today is Christmas and I thought it would be fun to look back at one of my favorite interviews from a few years ago.

My family visited The Christmas River in Menan where I spoke with Santa Claus and the Grinch! At one point, my brother Everett had to take over and help me finish the interviews.

Check it out in the video player above and have a very Merry Christmas!

And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.