Falling gas prices, happier holidays! - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Idaho drivers are saving big at the gas pumps, and the timing couldn’t be better given the record number of travelers expected to take a holiday vacation.

According to AAA, Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $2.89, which is 10 cents less than a week ago, 39 cents less than a month ago, and 17 cents less than a year ago. Idaho also fell to 17th place in the country for the most expensive fuel this week.

The national average currently sits at $2.85, just four cents below Idaho’s state average. The national average is five cents less than a week ago, 23 cents less than a month ago, and 19 cents less than a year ago. Today’s grinchiest gas prices are in Hawaii at $4.42 per gallon, while it’s a wonderful life for Oklahoma drivers, who are paying just $2.29 per gallon.

“At long last, we’re seeing a little Christmas cheer at the pumps,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “With price drops of 12 cents, 12 cents and 10 cents over the past three weeks, the 700,000 Idahoans who are traveling for the holidays will be good to go.”

Overall, AAA projects that 122 million Americans will take a year-end vacation.

Here’s a seven-year retrospective of Christmas Day gas prices for Idaho and the U.S.:

Based on AAA projections, most of the worst days to travel occurred over the weekend. Travelers who head out on December 24 and 25 could experience calmer roads.

On the other hand, December 24 could be quite busy for flights. As with all travel, arriving at the airport early could prevent some holiday headaches. Download the airline app and keep your medications and at least one change of clothes with you in a carry-on if you must check luggage.

How will travelers reach their destination?

By car: 110 million people will opt for the comfort and convenience of a road trip, representing 89% of all travelers and an additional 2.1 million people from a year ago

By plane: More than 8 million Americans will fly – a 2.3% jump from last year

By cruise ship, bus, or train: About 4.9 million passengers will take these modes of travel – a 9% increase from a year ago

“You may want to spruce up your emergency kit,” Conde suggested. “Make sure flashlights have fresh batteries, replenish your first aid kit, and bring along some basic tools, jumper cables, some flares or reflectors, and a few warm blankets. Protein snacks and water are great to have, too.”