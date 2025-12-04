Fentanyl seized after Idaho traffic stop was 'enough to kill over 500 people' - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Boise Police Department. As of Wednesday evening, Adrian Velasco, 55, was charged with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine and two counts of trafficking in fentanyl, all felonies. He is in the Ada County Jail with a $2 million bail.

On Dec. 2, 2025, Boise Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a red-light violation. During the stop, officers observed indicators of possible illegal drug activity. A Boise Police K9 trained in narcotics detection responded to the scene and positively alerted on the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led officers to locate more than 116 grams of methamphetamine. The driver, Adrian Velasco, was taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Following additional investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for a Boise hotel room connected to the case. Inside the room, officers located approximately 12,785 grams of methamphetamine and 101 grams of fentanyl powder. Both substances tested presumptive positive.

Drugs found in the investigation into Adrian Velasco. | Courtesy Boise Police Department

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

“This seizure represents a major disruption to the flow of dangerous drugs into our community,” said Boise Police Lt. Terry Weir. “The amount of fentanyl recovered in this case is enough to kill over 500 people. Our officers see firsthand how methamphetamine and fentanyl contribute to overdoses, and this case highlights the importance of proactive policing and strong investigative work.”