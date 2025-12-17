Fire in chicken coop damages trailer and vehicle, causing $30,000 loss - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An early morning fire Tuesday inside a chicken coop resulted in severe damage to a nearby trailer home and vehicle.

According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fire at 5:40 a.m. near a residence on West Broadway Street. Firefighters brought the fire under control by 5:50 a.m., preventing further damage to nearby homes.

Despite the effort, the chicken coop was considered a total loss, resulting in the deaths of 13 chickens in the fire.

The coop itself was located between two trailers. The fire caused damage to one of the trailers, displacing the residents inside, and a vehicle was destroyed. A resident did sustain minor injuries from the incident, but declined treatment from EMS.

Officials estimate that the fire caused $30,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.