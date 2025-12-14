Firefighters battling one-acre blaze at Bonneville County Hatch Pit - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is battling a vegetation fire at the Bonneville County Hatch Pit Sunday morning.

Fire department spokeswoman Hayli Egbert tells EastIdahoNews.com the blaze started around 2:45 a.m. in a large wood and wood chip pile. Firefighters aren’t sure what caused it and no injuries have been reported.

As of 10 a.m., the fire is about one acre in size and 10-12 feet high, with a two to four foot deep underlayer of chipped wood.

As firefighters work to put it out, Egbert says their main priority is to prevent it from spreading.

“Crews are working with landfill staff to keep the fire contained to a single pile,” Egbert says.

The Battalion chief is on scene with five units, along with a water tender from the Ucon Fire Department and Bonneville County Fire District.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as we receive them.

Courtesy Shan B.

Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo