First flu-related death of the season reported in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed an influenza-related death in Health District 6, marking Idaho’s second flu death of the season. The person who died was a man in his 50s.

Health officials expressed condolences to the man’s family and emphasized the importance of taking steps to prevent further spread of the virus.

Last flu season, Idaho reported 87 influenza-related deaths.

Officials are urging residents who have not yet been vaccinated to visit their health care provider, local public health district, or pharmacy. They note that getting vaccinated now will offer protection through the remainder of the flu season.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness that typically causes fever, headache, fatigue, and sometimes cough or sore throat. While most people recover within a few days, the flu can lead to serious complications and even death.

Those at higher risk for severe illness include pregnant women, adults 50 and older, individuals with chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease, and people living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities. Caregivers and household members of high-risk individuals are also urged to take precautions.

Health officials recommend the following steps to help prevent the spread of influenza:

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and avoid close contact with people who appear sick.

Stay home from work or school when ill.

Wash hands frequently, especially after being in public places, and avoid touching your face until hands are clean.

Get adequate rest, stay hydrated, eat nutritious foods, and remain physically active.

For more information on influenza and prevention, residents can contact Southeastern Idaho Public Health at (208) 233-9080.