Former Idaho veterans organization leader accused of stealing $1.4M in federal fraud case - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

BOISE – A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment charging Charles Thomas Abrahamson, 56, of Venice, Florida, with charges of wire fraud and tax fraud, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Monday.

According to the indictment, between approximately 2017 and 2024, Abrahamson was employed by a nonprofit veterans’ organization with a department in Idaho, and he served in various capacities, including adjutant and commander. In those capacities, Abrahamson had access to

and control of the nonprofit’s financial accounts.

The indictment alleges that beginning in approximately 2018 until approximately April 2024, Abrahamson knowingly devised a scheme to defraud the nonprofit and another individual. As alleged in the indictment, Abrahamson made transfers to his personal financial accounts, payments to his personal credit cards, unauthorized expenses, and ATM withdrawals, from the nonprofit’s financial accounts, all for his own personal use and gain.

As also alleged in the indictment, Abrahamson filed false tax returns for the years 2020, 2022, and 2023, which falsely stated his total income.

The indictment contains a forfeiture allegation, which alleges that Abrahamson obtained and controlled at least $1,454,025 in unrecovered forfeitable property from the wire fraud charges.

If convicted, Abrahamson faces up to 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud, and up to three years in prison for tax fraud. He also faces restitution for the losses incurred by the victims of the scheme. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S.

Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Davis made the announcement and commended the excellent work of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations, which led to the charges. Assistant United States Attorney Sean Mazorol is prosecuting the case.