From fostering children to facing hardship, couple receives tearful surprise from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Despite their giving hearts and commitment to helping others, Jacob and Samantha have found themselves facing an unexpected series of hardships this Christmas season.

Samantha is from Zimbabwe and met Jacob while the two were attending BYU-Idaho. After graduating, the couple moved to Blackfoot, where Jacob worked at a fabrication shop and Samantha began teaching children with special needs.

While waiting to start a family of their own, the couple felt inspired to open their home to children in need. Over the years, they have fostered nearly a dozen children. Today, they are fostering three young boys they hope to adopt, while also welcoming their teenage daughter from Zimbabwe into their family last summer through an international adoption — a joyful milestone that came with significant expenses.

Just weeks before the holidays, life took another difficult turn. Last month, after helping friends move into a new home, Jacob and Samantha hit a deer on their drive home. The crash totaled their family vehicle, and insurance declined to cover the loss. The family has since been relying on a single pickup truck to juggle the schedules of two adults and four children.

Soon after, Jacob was laid off from his job, adding financial strain during what is already a challenging time of year. Each morning, Jacob drops Samantha and the children off at school before spending his days searching for new employment.

Secret Santa heard about Jacob and Samantha and asked the East Idaho News elves to bring them an early Christmas gift. Check out the surprise in the video player above!