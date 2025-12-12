From quail eggs to antelope wellington: Seniors savor a 'Taste of the Wild' - East Idaho News

Residents at The Homestead Senior Living enjoyed a deliciously daring dining experience this week as the community hosted its annual “Taste of the Wild” culinary adventure.

Designed to spark curiosity, and culinary exploration, the event featured an impressive menu of wild-game dishes not found on their everyday dinner plates.

Participants sampled a wide array of adventurous offerings, including turkey tacos, marinated quail eggs, sitka black-tail deer steaks, antelope wellington, and much more.

The Homesteads chef said the goal was to offer residents something both extraordinary and enjoyable.

“Food is an experience,” he shared. “Many of our residents grew up hunting, cooking, or exploring the outdoors. This event brought back memories and introduced new flavors at the same time.”

Laughter, storytelling, and enthusiastic taste-testing filled the room, with many expressing delight at revisiting flavors from their past—or experiencing them for the very first time.