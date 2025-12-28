Funeral services set for Elder Jeffrey R. Holland - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY — Funeral services for President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, have been scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 31, following his death Saturday at age 85, church officials announced Sunday.

President Holland died Saturday at approximately 3:15 a.m. from complications associated with kidney disease while surrounded by family in Salt Lake City, according to a statement from the church.

RELATED | Prominent LDS leader Jeffrey R. Holland dies at age 85

Funeral services will be held from 11 a.m. to noon MST in the Tabernacle on Temple Square and are open to the public ages 8 and older. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., with seating available on a space-available basis and overflow seating provided as needed, church officials said. The services will be streamed live and available on demand online.

President Dallin H. Oaks will preside over the funeral, and Elder Quentin L. Cook, a longtime friend and former mission companion of Holland, will conduct the service. Remarks will be offered by members of the Holland family, and music will be provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Holland, a native of St. George, Utah, served as an apostle since 1994 and became president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in October 2025. Prior to his full-time church service, he was president of Brigham Young University and held leadership roles in the Church Educational System. Throughout his life, he was widely respected for his teaching, oratory and devotion to his faith.

He is survived by his three children, 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Holland will be buried in his hometown of St. George next to his wife, Patricia, who died in 2023.