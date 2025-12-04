Gear up and make a mess with paint at the 'Splatter Zone' - East Idaho News

AMMON — You can make a mess while having an absolute blast. One local business is letting families, teens, and friends enjoy an exciting and colorful experience with paint.

Ammon Art Garage, owned by husband-and-wife duo Danielle and Ryan Bateman, recently opened the Splatter Zone.

“You just come in and throw paint around. It’s great! And we clean it up,” Danielle said.

There’s UV glow and neon in the two rooms available. One holds 10 people while the other holds five people. You are provided with an 11 by 14 canvas.

One of the Splatter Zone rooms at Ammon Art Garage. | Courtesy Ammon Art Garage

“You get to paint that, you get to paint the wall, you can paint your friends,” she said. “We have ponchos, shoe covers, goggles, all the stuff you need to cover your clothes so that you can just go crazy with the paint and not get it all over yourself. Although you still get pretty messy.”

Six colors of paint are included, along with paintbrushes and a Bluetooth speaker for music.

The cost is $20 per person for a one-hour session. There are discounts for high school and college students, which cost $15. Click here to view upgrades, including date nights. Bateman said she wanted it to be something that people can do multiple times and not just on special occasions.

“We believe art should be fun, fearless, and accessible to everyone,” the website said.

Bateman has plans to add to the Splatter Zone in the future, like a giant pottery wheel that flings paint everywhere. She hopes to get some balloons and an airsoft gun, with which you can shoot the balloons and splash paint.

Bateman invites people to come, give it a try, and enjoy their time.

“Take a few minutes to be happy and to have fun,” she said. “Be creative for a little bit and don’t worry about the mess.”

Click here to book online. Below are the listed hours. Ammon Art Garage moved to a new location in October at 3330 East 17th Street.

The business also offers classes for kids, camps, and pop-up paint classes throughout the year.