New art studio in Ammon gives customers a place to be creative - East Idaho News

AMMON – If you’re a local art fan, chances are you’ve seen Danielle Bateman’s work — although you might not have known it.

She’s created murals on display in downtown Idaho Falls and other places. The murals in Kids’ Town at 1520 25th East in Ammon are also her handiwork.

Now, the 37-year-old Ammon woman is the proud owner of Ammon Art Garage, a new art venue at 1748 Cabellaro, offering a wide range of art experiences for all skill levels.

Danielle Bateman inside her venue during an interview with EastIdahoNews.com. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Bateman tells EastIdahoNews.com the venue will have camps and classes for kids and open art projects where people can come in and create at their leisure.

“We have pop-up classes, where we’ll have paint nights for youth groups, businesses, ladies nights, kids, adults — anything we can fit into my schedule,” Bateman says. “We’re going to try and get every age group. I want to make sure kids, teenagers, and adults all feel welcome and have a good time.”

Bateman taught art at Woodland Hills Elementary for several years and has also taught private art lessons in her home. Her interest in art stems back to her childhood. Bateman remembers learning how to paint at a young age from her grandma. She also had a highly artistic aunt, so her love and skill for art seem to be a family trait.

It only really occurred to Bateman to pursue art as a vocation once she was in college.

“My mom would never let me paint on my walls, but I came home from college one summer, and my mom was out of town. I was in my little sister’s room, and I painted the whole wall. When my mom came back, she loved it and didn’t want to paint over it. It started from there,” she says.

Bateman’s been involved in various art projects over the years, but combining that passion with teaching has brought her the most fulfillment.

“Teaching kids is my favorite thing in the world,” says Bateman.

Bateman says being creative fosters human expression and allows people to “open up a different side” of themselves. She says there are many ways to be creative, and the idea behind her business is to give people a space to do that, regardless of their talent and ability.

The inside of Ammon Art Garage. | Courtesy Danielle Bateman

After years of teaching private art lessons in her home, she also wanted a dedicated space in Ammon for people of all ages to come and create their own art.

“Other than downtown, there’s really not a lot of places you can go. I wanted to create a space where everyone could come,” Bateman explains. “I love this spot … because it’s on a residential street that feels comfortable and safe. And it has a garage.”

Art supplies are available at Ammon Art Garage. | Courtesy Danielle Bateman

Ammon Art Garage opens on June 10. She’s inviting the community to come and see what it’s like. To sign up for classes or learn more, visit the website or Facebook page.

