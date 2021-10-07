Biz Buzz: Ship and copy business under new ownership

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Ammon couple buys 25-year-old ship and copy center

Facebook

IDAHO FALLS – Though Ryan Bateman of Ammon already has a full-time job, the thought of owning a family business sounded appealing to him.

He and his wife, Danielle, bought Parcel Express at 1795 West Broadway in Idaho Falls and 1350 Parkway Drive in Blackfoot on Sept. 15.

The business offers shipping and packaging services through UPS, FedEx, DHL and USPS.

“We’re the only DHL (international shipping) agent in the area,” Ryan tells EastIdahoNews.com.

It also offers personal mail boxes at a lower price than the post office, along with copier, faxing, notary, laminating, binding and other services.

“We’re working on getting drop-off ports for Amazon too,” Ryan says.

Madelene Williams started the business with her first husband in about 1997 and later ran it with her current husband, Steve. They recently retired and listed the business for sale.

The Batemans didn’t have any experience in the shipping business, but it’s a service that everybody uses, and as the couple thought about their four kids, the idea of buying the business just seemed like a good fit.

“Our kids are getting older, and (this was) a way to … spend more time together,” says Ryan. “If we’re going to have to pay for our (oldest) daughter to have a car or go to college, for us to pay her to work through a (family-owned) business just seemed like the best thing.”

Ryan works as the business manager at Riverbend Communications in Idaho Falls.

Since taking over Parcel Express, he says it’s been a huge benefit to have an already established business with a big clientele to expand on the original owners’ vision.

Going forward, Ryan is considering renovations on the existing buildings and opening new locations. For now, he’s happy to be serving customers and he wants to make sure every customer has a positive experience.

“If you’ve been here in the past, give us a shot and come by again,” he says.

With the holiday season approaching, Ryan says UPS is expecting one of the busiest years for package shipments and will be hiring 100,000 temporary workers. If you have something to ship, now is the time to get it done.

Parcel Express is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with Saturday hours during October between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Starting in November, it will also be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

SkyWest reducing flights to Pocatello airport

New milk delivery business launching in eastern Idaho

Just 4 Kids opens Chubbuck urgent care clinic geared to comforting children

Horseback trail-riding venue kicking off 2nd annual Fall Festival this weekend