Horseback trail-riding venue kicking off 2nd annual Fall Festival this weekend

HEISE – An outdoor venue that offers horseback riding lessons, summer camps for kids and trail rides is gearing up for its second annual Fall Festival.

Legacy Acres near Heise is kicking off the month-long event on Friday with hay slides, wagon rides, corn pits, corn hole tournaments, a petting zoo, straw maze, pony rides, obstacle courses, a barrel saddle train, and different food vendors and other concessions.

Venue owner and event organizer Daniela Colledge is working with her vendors to offer some giveaways and prizes for the opening weekend, but those details are still being worked out. She tells EastIdahoNews.com she’s excited to host the event for the second year in a row.

“We love the fall season (and we wanted to give families a way to) have some good, old-fashioned fun and enjoy the outdoors like it’s meant to be enjoyed,” Colledge says.

Colledge and her husband, Jeremy, held the event for the first time last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were eager for something to do after so many events had been canceled and she says this outdoor event was a huge hit.

“We even had people come from Jackson and Star Valley because all their stuff had been canceled, (too),” says Daniela. “We got amazing feedback from everyone who came. They loved the openness and the animals (were popular as well). There’s room to spread out. People didn’t have to be on top of each other and that was a big thing for COVID.”

Since then, word has continued to spread and Daniela is expecting a much bigger turnout this year.

Legacy Acres sits right on the 7N Ranch Resort at 5109 East 7N Ranch Road in Jefferson County. It operates seven days a week between April and November.

Locals and tourists visit every year to enjoy nature on horseback. Daniela felt inspired to open it about six years ago when she moved to Idaho. She told us last year she sees people from all walks of life and skill levels who want to ride a horse.

“We had someone from Germany go on a trail ride last year,” Colledge said in May 2020. “For some people, my lesson program is their first time on a horse.”

Legacy Acres is currently a seasonal operation with weeklong or mini-day camps available during the summer months for kids 6 to 16. Riding lessons are open to all ages from April to November. There are also hour-long and 90-minute trail rides available for groups or families.

Many people bring their own horses and camp in the area, Colledge says, and her goal is to eventually provide overnight or monthly boarding for their animals and make it a year-round venture.

After opening weekend, the Fall Festival is happening Thursday through Sunday every week in October. It goes from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday with an 11 a.m. opening time Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a costume contest and trick-or-treat activity the weekend of Halloween, but the exact date has not yet been determined.

“With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, I’m not sure yet if it’s going to happen on Saturday or Sunday,” says Daniela.

The event will be held near the Red Barn past the Heise Hills Golf Course on your way to Kelly Canyon. All the activities are included in the admission price. There is an additional cost for pumpkins and food.

The cost to attend is $8 for adults and $6 for kids. One free pony ride is included with child admission. Those 3 and under are free.

Visit the 7N Ranch or Legacy Acres Facebook page for more information.