Idaho teens take first place after showcasing EMT skills at national competition - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Two local teens have come home victorious after competing at the national level in the emergency medical field.

Isaac Giesbrecht, 17, and Gage Staples, 17, both from Pocatello, recently traveled to Atlanta to participate in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. They competed in the Emergency Medical Technician category against 27 other high schools, in teams of two.

The two best friends attend Century High School and have taken classes at Portneuf Valley Technical Education and Career Campus, or PV-TEC, where they were in the EMT program together.

“We’ve been brothers since we were kids — not biological, but we’ve known each other since fourth grade,” Isaac said.

RELATED | Pocatello teens to showcase life-saving EMT skills at national competition in Georgia

National competition

The SkillsUSA conference is “the largest gathering of America’s future skilled workforce and the ultimate recognition of excellence in career and technical education,” according to the website. There were other competitions besides the EMT category, including 3D visualization and animation, baking and pastry arts, cabinet making, barbering, and criminal justice. Competitors can earn scholarships, tools of the trade, and even on-the-spot job offers while attending.

Isaac and Gage attended with their PV-TEC instructor, Mark Brood.

“It was really cool seeing everyone from all different parts of the nation who are so driven by what they were doing. We got to meet lots of different people from different states,” Gage said.

The conference was held last week in Georgia, and both young men competed by taking an EMT written knowledge test and then navigating through medical and trauma call scenarios.

“Our last scenario was a medical call for a 15-year-old who basically collapsed on a basketball court and started shaking vigorously, with foam coming out of his mouth,” Isaac recalled.

The scenario was done with real people who acted as role players. It gave the teens opportunities to receive feedback from the judges.

“It’s to make sure you’re doing everything by the book, following protocol, not causing more harm, doing it in a timely manner, and treating it effectively and efficiently,” Isaac explained.

Gage Staples and Isaac Giesbrecht compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta during the first week of June. In this scenario, the teens are working on a “patient.” | Courtesy Staples and Giesbrecht families

Gage Staples and Isaac Giesbrecht compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta during the first week of June. | Courtesy Staples and Giesbrecht families

The goal

There was great competition against the other schools, and Isaac and Gage wanted to do their best.

“Gage and I were kind of saying our goal, going into it, was top 10. Once we made the top eight, we were like, ‘Sweet! We hit our goal. Whatever happens, happens,'” Isaac said.

Turns out, they won the gold medal and took first place in the EMT high school category. Second place went to Jackson Area Career Center in Jackson, Michigan, and third place went to Somerset County Academy for Health and Medical Sciences in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

“I feel really good about it. I’m still shocked,” said Gage. “We worked so hard to do what we were doing, and we got to go across the country and compete and get recognized.”

The two did win a few prizes, including high-end stethoscopes, challenge coins, a trauma shears kit, and medals.

“It feels good to know that the career path I’m trying to go into is actually something that’s right for me. It’s kind of a breath of fresh air to be like, now I know I’m competent enough to do the skills at hand, and the training I’ve done, to effectively and efficiently do my job,” Isaac said.

The competition experience is one neither teen will soon forget. While they weren’t competing, they had the opportunity to explore Atlanta and check out museums like the World of Coca-Cola and the College Football Hall of Fame, and visit an aquarium.

“It was fun. Being raised in a small railroading town, it’s not what I was used to. It’s humid. There are so many people,” Gage said.

Gage Staples and Isaac Giesbrecht explored Atlanta while at the SkillsUSA competition. Here, they’re checking out the Georgia Aquarium. | Courtesy Staples and Giesbrecht families

PV-TEC

Gage wanted to get PV-TEC on the map with the national win, and he feels like he was able to accomplish that with Isaac.

“If I didn’t have PV-TEC to help constantly lift me up through this and teach me (these skills), I wouldn’t be here right now. I’d still be researching what I’m going to have to start doing,” Gage said. “Because of PV-TEC, I’m at a place where most people aren’t in their career — until they’re probably 19 or 20, even.”

The school has given both teens the stepping stones to be successful, and they are grateful they got to compete in Georgia.

Isaac and Gage praised their teacher, Brood, who traveled to Georgia with them. He is a former fire chief at North Bannock Fire District and has 32 years of experience in the fire industry.

“There’s a lot of credit that goes to him. Without him being such a good teacher, (this win) wouldn’t have happened,” Isaac said. “He is a tremendous leader, role model, and just an amazing teacher as a whole.”

Brood told EastIdahoNews.com he was very proud of Isaac and Gage.

“They represented my EMT class, PV-TEC and School District No. 25, as well as the State of Idaho. Career Technical Education plays a large role in education to prepare our students for their future careers,” Brood said.

Isaac Giesbrecht, Gage Staples and Mark Brood at PV-TEC. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Thank you to the community

Issac and Gage say they are thankful to their friends, family and community for helping them get to Atlanta and compete.

A GoFundMe had been launched by Isaac’s mother, Katie Giesbrecht, to help them attend the SkillsUSA conference, and the funds raised went toward registration fees, travel, food and lodging. Many donated to the GoFundMe in addition to personally donating to the teens.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody who donated and who helped out, because it truly did benefit us a lot,” Isaac said. “And it feels good knowing that the money that they donated to us didn’t just go down the drain.”

Gage added it was more than just donations, too. They had many people, like their classmates, supporting them and cheering them on.

What’s next

Isaac headed out of state earlier this week to attend basic combat training in the military. He enlisted as a 68 Whiskey combat medic and will be gone for three months.

“It’s going to be a quiet summer,” Gage said, referencing the absence of his best friend.

Gage said he will be working over the summer and, once he turns 18 in August, he hopes to volunteer at North Bannock Fire District.

Both Isaac and Gage will finish high school and graduate in 2027. They both want to become firefighter EMTs and will be applying to multiple departments.