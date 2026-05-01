Pocatello teens to showcase life-saving EMT skills at national competition in Georgia - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Two local teens have earned spots in a national competition for their achievements in the emergency medical field, and they are seeking community support.

Isaac Giesbrecht, 17, and Gage Staples, 17, both from Pocatello, attend Century High School and take classes at Portneuf Valley Technical Education and Career Campus (PV-TEC).

The two have known each other since 4th grade, are best friends, and are juniors in the EMT program together.

“At first, we could not stand each other! We were just complete opposites,” Gage said as he talked about Isaac when they first met as kids. “Now, I can’t really think of doing stuff like this without him.”

Isaac added that they are basically brothers and are inseparable. They work well together in the EMT program.

Isaac Giesbrecht, left, and Gage Staples. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

An experience in Georgia

The two have a unique opportunity coming up in June. A GoFundMe has been launched by Isaac’s mother, Katie Giesbrecht, to help them attend the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference and compete in the EMT category.

The conference is being held June 1 to June 5 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We are absolutely looking forward to it. Right now, we are trying to make sure we have all the funding,” Isaac said.

The funds raised are being used towards registration fees, travel, food, and lodging. There is currently a $6,000 goal on GoFundMe. As of Friday morning, $700 has been raised.

The SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference is “the largest gathering of America’s future skilled workforce and the ultimate recognition of excellence in career and technical education,” according to the website.

Isaac and Gage inside an ambulance at PV-TEC with a mannequin. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Statewide competition

Isaac and Gage participated in the SkillsUSA Idaho competition at the state level in Boise in March.

They explained what they had to do during it. Isaac and Gage were on a team together and were told they would have three different scenarios, including a medical, trauma, and CPR call. The first one they received was a CPR call.

“Our call was that a football player collapsed on the field after getting hit. Apparently, somebody checked, and he was pulseless,” Isaac recalled.

Both of them looked for vitals and asked questions. Isaac and Gage talked to each other constantly and to the “patient,” which was a mannequin.

They ended up taking first place in the EMT category, which led to an invitation to Georgia.

“By the time we go to Georgia, most, if not all, the teams should be certified (as EMTs),” Gage said. “There’s a difference between state. We were students going. In nationals, we are EMTs going.”

This was at the statewide competition in Boise. Both Gage and Isaac have medals on. | Courtesy Isaac Giesbrecht

PV-TEC

“We are not just doing this for our own good, but we are kind of putting PV-TEC on the board,” Gage said. “This place really has been a dream come true. I get to shape my future in high school.”

Isaac and Gage are excited about the competition in Georgia and credit their instructor at PV-TEC, Mark Brood, for his help, as well as their classmates’ leadership.

Brood was a former fire chief at North Bannock Fire District and has 32 years of experience in the fire industry. He enjoyed the opportunity to serve people. Brood teaches his EMT students at PV-TEC life skills and gets them ready for the workplace.

“With EMT (classes), they are learning how to stop the bleed, CPR, trauma calls, how to treat a patient correctly, and hopefully get a good outcome,” Brood said.

He added that his students get to go on ride-alongs with Bannock County EMS through the Pocatello Fire Department.

“This class has ultimately been eye-opening. It’s not for the faint of heart,” Isaac said.

Brood said his favorite part of teaching is the kids and seeing their successes. He’s happy for Isaac and Gage.

“It’s pretty good seeing them succeed. I always tell them it’s them,” he said.

Isaac and Gage told EastIdahoNews.com that Brood has been a mentor to them and one of the best instructors.

“He’s one of those teachers that everybody is drawn to,” Gage said.

PV-TEC offers 21 career and technical education pathways, 14 of which lead directly to entry-level employment opportunities, according to its website. Click here to learn more about the school.

RELATED | Community celebrates grand opening of Portneuf Valley technical school

Isaac Giesbrecht, Gage Staples and Mark Brood at PV-TEC. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The future

Isaac wants to work at a fire station after he graduates from high school early. He would like to be a firefighter/EMT. Many of his family members have been in and out of the fire service, and he’s always been inspired to help others.

“My dad is a volunteer firefighter right now, and it’s just kind of always something I have been drawn to,” Isaac said.

He will go anywhere in the state for a job.

“It’s a privilege to get to serve at that capacity at a fire department,” Isaac said.

As for Gage, he had an aunt who was a wildland smokejumper and lived in multiple states. He was interested in doing the same until he entered the medical field and learned he could help patients.

“I’ve always been one of those kids who just stereotypically wanted to be a hero. So just the feeling of being able to show up on someone’s worst day and make it a little bit better, that’s just always something that I’ve loved,” Gage said.

He wants to become a firefighter/EMT in town.

Gage and Isaac work on a patient (mannequin) and PV-TEC. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

National competition

The boys hope to attend the national conference next month.

The event brings together more than 19,000 attendees, including students, instructors, industry partners, government officials, and administrators, according to the website.

Competitors may earn scholarships, tools of the trade, and even on-the-spot job offers while attending.

“We want to win. We want to take first and represent small-town Idaho at a national scale,” Isaac added.