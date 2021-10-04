Just 4 Kids opens Chubbuck urgent care clinic geared to comforting children

CHUBBUCK — From themed exam rooms to a campground-inspired X-ray lab to a Power Wheels Jeep for children with injuries to drive between the two, a new Chubbuck urgent care clinic strives to comfort children.

Just 4 Kids is a pediatric clinic, so the entire facility focuses on alleviating the anxiety and fear that often strikes a child in need of medical care. That is what sets this clinic apart from other local medical care facilities, spokeswoman Emily Chantry said.

“All of our staff is trained in pediatrics, so they all have experience working with kids. Everything about this place is geared toward bringing parents peace of mind and providing that high-quality health care for kids,” Chantry said.

“We find that a lot of urgent cares provide really good care, but they aren’t specialized for kids,” she added.

The new Chubbuck clinic, in the Bedrock Plaza near Lowe’s, features eight exam rooms, each with a different theme, and an X-ray laboratory that is designed to make a child feel like they are camping as they sit in the darkened, often fear-invoking room. And for the children who are being treated for lower body injuries that call for an X-ray, they get to drive the special battery-powered Jeep from the exam room to the lab.

Just 4 Kids’ campsite-themed X-ray laboratory. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

A child’s positive experiences begin as soon as they and their caretaker enter the building.

Just 4 Kids doesn’t have receptionists, Chantry said. Before sitting in a waiting room that includes a children’s nook equipped with a TV playing Disney movies and a massive electronic Etch-A-Sketch-type contraption on mounted on the wall, the patients are greeted by their “patience experience coordinator,” or PEC.

The PEC is responsible for extinguishing fear from guardian and child as soon they walk through the doors.

“It’s really important to make (a family) feel comfortable as soon as they come in,” said Elena Morales, a PEC at the Chubbuck clinic. “We need to let them see what we can do for them and how we can help.”

Just 4 Kids waiting room. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

The PEC is also the last person patients see before they leave, but that is not their final interaction with the clinic.

Patients can expect a follow-up text shortly after their appointment.

“We want to make sure that the patient and the parent have a good experience,” Chantry said.

Just 4 Kids in Chubbuck is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.