Man flown to hospital after vehicle rolls multiple times near Arimo - East Idaho News

ARIMO – Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred Tuesday at 7:15 a.m. on northbound I15 near milepost 38 in Arimo.

A 32-year-old male from Downey was traveling northbound in a 2011 Subaru Outback, according to ISP. The vehicle went off the roadway on the right shoulder and rolled multiple times. The driver was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello EMS, and Bannock County Search and Rescue.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.