 Man flown to hospital after vehicle rolls multiple times near Arimo - East Idaho News

ROLLOVER CRASH

Man flown to hospital after vehicle rolls multiple times near Arimo

ROLLOVER CRASH

Man flown to hospital after vehicle rolls multiple times near Arimo

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Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

An ambulance races to respond to the scene of an emergency.
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ARIMO – Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred Tuesday at 7:15 a.m. on northbound I15 near milepost 38 in Arimo.

A 32-year-old male from Downey was traveling northbound in a 2011 Subaru Outback, according to ISP. The vehicle went off the roadway on the right shoulder and rolled multiple times. The driver was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello EMS, and Bannock County Search and Rescue.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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