Get your dog or cat vaccinated, microchipped during free clinic this weekend - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photos from the Snake River Animal Shelter.

IDAHO FALLS – Snake River Animal Shelter is providing free vaccinations for pets in the Idaho Falls area this weekend.

It’s happening Saturday until 2 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard.

The vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative Vaccinated and Loved, which is providing an additional one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including SRAS, for family pets in need.

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats — the most prevalent deadly diseases

affecting pets — are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30% of pet parents do not take

their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care. To ensure the health and wellness of our

beloved pets and to address this critical need, SRAS and Petco Love have partnered to make pet vaccines

free and accessible.

Through this national effort, SRAS aims to vaccinate 300 pets at a Vaccine and Microchip Clinic. The vaccines will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Free microchips will also be available for dogs and cats, in addition to $20 Rabies vaccines for dogs and cats and $15 Bordetella vaccines for dogs. Cash or Venmo will be accepted; no credit or debit cards.

Bring your dogs on a leash and your cats in a carrier. SRAS cannot vaccinate pets who are sick, injured,

unowned, or pets known to negatively react to vaccines or other people.

“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer DHPP Canine and FVRCP Feline vaccines at no cost to pet parents!”

said Dr. Kasey Sweeney, Snake River Animal Shelter’s in-house Veterinarian. “We urge community members to take advantage of this no-cost resource to ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

“Vaccinations are vital to protecting our beloved pets from life-threatening but preventable diseases,”

said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our goal is to make these critical vaccines accessible to as many pet parents as possible, breaking down financial barriers and strengthening the human-animal

bond.”

In November 2024, Petco Love’s Vaccinated and Loved initiative reached its goal of distributing three

million free pet vaccines for family pets, and the organization is determined to reach even more pets in

need by providing an additional one million free vaccines. The campaign was launched in August 2021,

encouraging Petco Love animal welfare partners to host free vaccine clinics.

For more information about vaccine distribution, contact Snake River Animal Shelter at (208) 523-4219.

Learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact here.