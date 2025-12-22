Habitat for Humanity selects new CEO and CFO for its Idaho Falls chapter - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls Area.

IDAHO FALLS – The Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls Area Board of Directors has selected long-time local and Northwest home builder Randy Hubbard as its Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to his new position, Hubbard served the Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls Area chapter as its Construction Superintendent since February of 2023. He has worked in construction management in eastern Idaho and Oregon since 1988.

In January, the board’s current Treasurer, Tracy Gohr, will begin serving as the chapter’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer.

The chapter’s former Executive Director, Karen Lansing, retired earlier this year after 15 years of dedicated service to Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls Area.

Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls Area is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. Incorporated in 1994, Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls Area is a nonprofit, Christian housing ministry seeking to eliminate poverty housing in the community and to make simple, decent shelter a

matter of conscience and action.

With the help of Habitat partner families, individual volunteers and volunteer groups from area churches, businesses, civic organizations and schools, Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls Area has built

58 homes from Idaho Falls to Ashton and renovated many more.

In partnership with the City of Idaho Falls, Habitat’s “A Brush With Kindness” program has also completed many paint and repair projects on area homes.

