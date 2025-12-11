Here's who won the 2025 Christmas Lighting Contest in Chubbuck - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Chubbuck.

CHUBBUCK – Homes, neighborhoods, and businesses transformed the community into a sparkling winter wonderland filled with holiday cheer during Chubbuck’s annual Christmas Light Contest. The city is delighted to announce the winners.

For the second year in a row, the contest was judged by a panel of multiple judges from outside the City of Chubbuck, ensuring a fair, impartial, and fresh perspective on every display. The competition continued the refreshed approach of celebrating displays that are not only visually stunning, but also creative, unique, and full of personality, with judges asked to look for what felt truly “new and different.”​

This year’s competition placed special emphasis on those who embraced change, moved beyond repeating the same displays from previous years, and brought fresh, innovative ideas to their decorations. While many displays across the city were impressive, organizers especially appreciated the participants who pushed their creativity and helped raise the bar for future contests.

The Best overall winner at 4962 Rose features perfectly spaced, neat lights, lush garland framing the windows, and a breathtaking nativity scene that serves as the heart of the display. With no visible cords or clutter, every detail feels polished and intentional, creating a presentation that truly screams perfection.​

Over on Callie, the Griswold Award goes to a stretch of homes that turn the entire block into a wall of light and color, with 755 and 765 Callie leading the charge. Both yards, including the back, are covered in lights and decorations on all sides, creating an over-the-top holiday spectacle that would make even the Griswolds proud.

2025 category winners

Best Overall – 4962 Rose​

Griswold Award – 755 & 765 Callie​

Best Commercial – ICCU​

Most Traditional – 485 Lariat​

Most Colorful – 5626 Sorrell​

Spirit of the Season – 5313 Canterbury

​ Spirit of the Season – 5156 Kevin​

Best Small Display – 5755 Sorrel

​ Best Animation – 1389 Sawtooth

​ People’s Choice – 930 Salmon

Each of these winning displays brought something special to the season, from nostalgic and traditional scenes to bold, colorful shows and over-the-top “Griswold-style” fun that delighted visitors of all ages.​

Best street/neighborhood

Lariat and Sorrel once again created a truly festive corridor of lights, with neighbors joining together to turn their streets into a glowing holiday destination that families can enjoy throughout the season.​

Honorable mentions

The City extends a big “thank you” and congratulations to the following homes and locations for their outstanding efforts and beautiful displays:​

382 Lavendar

980 Boyd

985 Boyd

1007 Stripes

4955 Freedom

201 Henry

1104 Congress

5745 Sorrell

5740 Sorrel

4951 Cole

5055 Cole

4832 Wiltshire

These homes helped make every corner of Chubbuck feel brighter and more joyful, adding to the overall magic of the season.​

The City of Chubbuck appreciates everyone who decorated, entered the contest, or took time to tour the lights with family and friends. Their efforts bring joy to neighbors and help create lasting holiday traditions. The community looks forward to seeing even more “new and different” displays in years to come.​